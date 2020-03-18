Florida Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Florida Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart tested positive for coronavirus in Washington D.C., his office confirmed Wednesday.

Diaz-Balart has been in self-quarantine in D.C. since Friday in an abundance of caution and because of his wife's pre-existing medical conditions, a statement from his office said.

On Saturday, the lawmaker from South Florida developed symptoms, including a fever and headache, and on Wednesday, he was notified he had tested positive for COVID-19.

"I want everyone to know that I am feeling much better. However, it is important that everyone take this extremely seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus," Diaz-Balart said in a statement. "We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times."