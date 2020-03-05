coronavirus

Florida Congressman Wears Gas Mask on House Floor During Coronavirus Vote

Rep. Matt Gaetz posted a photo on social media wearing the mask during a vote that allowed for $8.3 billion in funding

A member of Florida's congressional delegation took things to a new level on Wednesday with his wardrobe - a gas mask during a vote on emergency funding for fighting the Coronavirus outbreak.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Republican from the Pensacola area, posted a photo on social media wearing the mask during a vote that allowed for $8.3 billion in funding.

"If anyone is going to get coronavirus, it's going to be the people on this floor," Gaetz told NBC News. "Members of Congress are human petri dishes. We fly through the dirtiest airports. We touch everyone we meet."

Members of the health community have urged against the general public rushing to stock up on masks, saying they do not prevent the spread of the virus.

Gaetz said he has not decided if he will continue to wear the mask when on the floor of the House.

The funding bill passed 415 to 2 and now moves on to the Senate.

