Florida Congressman Who Wore Gas Mask on House Floor Now in Self-Isolation

A Florida lawmaker who wore a gas mask during a vote on emergency funding for fighting the coronavirus outbreak went into a voluntary quarantine Monday.
Rep. Matt Gaetz was one of several Republican lawmakers who were exposed to a person at last month's Conservative Political Action Conference who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Gaetz tweeted that he did not have any symptoms but would wait out the remainder of the 14 days since the contact at home.
Gaetz last week wore a gas mask to the House vote on the emergency funding bill for the virus response and said he wanted to highlight how Congress could become “petri dish” for the virus.