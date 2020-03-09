Florida Congressman Who Wore Gas Mask on House Floor Now in Self-Isolation

A Florida lawmaker who wore a gas mask during a vote on emergency funding for fighting the coronavirus outbreak went into a voluntary quarantine Monday.

Rep. Matt Gaetz was one of several Republican lawmakers who were exposed to a person at last month's Conservative Political Action Conference who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Gaetz tweeted that he did not have any symptoms but would wait out the remainder of the 14 days since the contact at home.

Congressman Gaetz was informed today that he came into contact with a CPAC attendee 11 days ago who tested positive for COVID-19. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 9, 2020

Gaetz last week wore a gas mask to the House vote on the emergency funding bill for the virus response and said he wanted to highlight how Congress could become “petri dish” for the virus.