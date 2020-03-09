coronavirus

Florida Congressman Who Wore Gas Mask on House Floor Now in Self-Isolation

Rep. Matt Gaetz was one of several Republican lawmakers who were exposed to a person at last month's Conservative Political Action Conference who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus

Twitter / @RepMattGaetz

A Florida lawmaker who wore a gas mask during a vote on emergency funding for fighting the coronavirus outbreak went into a voluntary quarantine Monday.

Rep. Matt Gaetz was one of several Republican lawmakers who were exposed to a person at last month's Conservative Political Action Conference who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Gaetz tweeted that he did not have any symptoms but would wait out the remainder of the 14 days since the contact at home.

Gaetz last week wore a gas mask to the House vote on the emergency funding bill for the virus response and said he wanted to highlight how Congress could become “petri dish” for the virus.

