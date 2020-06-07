Florida Continues To See Big Jumps in Coronavirus Case Count; State Total Reaches Nearly 64,000

What to Know More than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases and 12 virus-related deaths were reported in Florida Sunday

Nearly 6,500 new cases have been reported in the last five days

Miami-Dade and Broward have 1,104 virus-related deaths combined

Florida's tally of positive coronavirus cases has had a daily increase of more than 1,000 new cases every day for five consecutive days, with an additional 1,100 new cases and 12 new virus-related deaths being reported Sunday.

With 1,180 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total rose to 63,938, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health. On Saturday, 1,270 new cases had been reported.

On Friday, 1,305 new cases had been reported; another 1,419 had been added Thursday, and 1,317 were added on Wednesday. Those figures add up to a total of 6,491 new positive coronavirus cases being reported in the state over the course of five days.

Another 12 new deaths related to the virus were also confirmed Sunday, bringing the state's death toll up to 2,700.

Miami-Dade County's case total rose to 19,547, while the county's virus-related death toll stayed at 765.

In Broward County, there were 7,804 COVID-19 cases and 339 virus-related deaths, five more than Saturday's total.

Palm Beach County had 7,230 cases and 372 deaths. Monroe County had 111 cases and 4 deaths.

Statewide, more than 1,217,100 people have been tested for COVID-19, with the percent positive around 5.3%. More than 10,900 hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been reported in Florida to-date.