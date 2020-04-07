Florida Coronavirus Cases Pass 14,500 as Death Toll Reaches 283

What to Know The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida was at 14,504, according to figures released by the state's department of health

Florida's coronavirus-related death toll continued to rise reaching 283 Tuesday, as the number of confirmed cases in the state surpassed 14,500.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida was at 14,504, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

In addition to the 283 reported deaths, some 1,778 people were hospitalized throughout the state.

Miami-Dade continued to be Florida's hardest-hit county, with 4,997 cases, about 35 percent of the state's total. Broward County was next with 2,213, followed by Palm Beach with 1,136.

More than 3,000 cases were in the City of Miami, with Hollywood a distant second with 783 cases.

Multiple new deaths related to the virus were reported Tuesday in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach. Palm Beach had the most deaths reported at 63, while Broward had 53 reported deaths and Miami-Dade had 45.

In Miami Beach, a new order requiring people to cover their mouth and nose while inside grocery stores, pharmacies and restaurants in the city went into effect Tuesday. The emergency order also applies to delivery drivers.

"You shouldn’t neglect to do social distancing, you should still stay at home, but this is an added element when you are doing something that is an essential part of your life," Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said.

As of Tuesday, Miami Beach had more than 425 confirmed COVID-19 cases.