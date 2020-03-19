Florida Coronavirus Cases Rise to Nearly 400, Half Are in South Florida

What to Know The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida rose by 62 Thursday, though the state's death toll stood at 8

Broward still leads the state with 96 total cases, with Miami-Dade not far behind at 86

Meanwhile, residents across the state are grappling with a new normal that includes working and containing their families at home, or in many cases, no longer having a job to show up for

The state of Florida saw another rise in confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday, as the total cases rose to nearly 400 with nearly half of those in South Florida.

The state's new total rose to 390, including 360 Florida residents and 30 non-Florida residents, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health. Broward still leads the state with 96 total cases, with Miami-Dade not far behind at 86. Some 1,019 results in the state were still pending and 970 people were being monitored.

The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida rose by 62 Thursday, though the state's death toll stood at 8.

Meanwhile, residents across the state are grappling with a new normal that includes working and containing their families at home, or in many cases, no longer having a job to show up for.

Public schools across the state are out through at least April 15 and colleges and universities have sent students home to finish the spring semester remotely. Many houses of worship have cancelled services, bars and nightclubs have been shut down for 30 days, large malls are closing, and many restaurants are offering only reduced seating or take out and delivery service.

On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Miami became the first member of Congress known to test positive for this coronavirus, announcing that he's been under self-quarantine in the nation's capital and won't return to South Florida because his wife has a pre-existing medical condition.

More mobile testing sites for coronavirus are opening soon, including one in Weston, Pembroke Pines and Pompano Beach. NBC 6's Jamie Guirola reports.

And after crowds of tourists and kids out of school flocked to Clearwater Beach on Florida's Gulf Coast, officials there announced Wednesday that it too will close, joining many others around Florida that have complied with guidance to avoid public gatherings.

The vast majority of people infected with this novel coronavirus get only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, and recover in about two weeks. But many will need hospitalization — particularly vulnerable are older adults and those with existing health problems who can develop severe complications, including pneumonia.

Mobile hospitals are being set up in Fort Lauderdale, and to Orlando and Ocala in north Florida, state officials announced. Several drive-thru testing sites opened or were being opened in South Florida.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis acknowledged on Wednesday that state officials can't get a more accurate understanding of the disease's spread unless many more people are tested.

"We need to do way more tests,” DeSantis said.