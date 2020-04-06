Florida Coronavirus Cases Surge to 13,300, Death Toll Reaches 236

What to Know Confirmed cases in Florida reached 13,324 Monday, nearly 1,000 more than were reported Sunday evening

The COVID-19-related death toll reached 236, with nearly 1,600 people hospitalized statewide

The coronavirus death toll in Florida reached more than 230 people as total cases topped 13,300, according to statistics released by the state Department of Health on Monday.

The deaths have been heaviest in South Florida, where three counties have totaled 120 fatalities. That includes the deaths of Sgt. Jose Diaz Ayala of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Saturday and Deputy Shannon Bennett of the Broward Sheriff's Office on Friday.

As of Sunday Palm Beach County has had 49 deaths, followed by Broward County with 40 and Miami-Dade with 31.

The Department of Corrections also reported Sunday that two inmates and five staff members at a Santa Rosa County private prison have tested positive for the virus. Statewide, 26 state and private prison employees have tested positive, but the Blackwater River Correctional Facility is the only prison with inmates who have tested positive.

At a roundtable discussion in Tallahassee Monday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis said state officials have been in contact with religious leaders to discuss their plans for the upcoming Easter and Passover holidays and to stress the risk of having large gatherings.

"Our message is basically adhere to social distancing guidelines," DeSantis said. "We want people during this time to be spiritually together but to remain socially distant."

DeSantis issued a stay-at-home order last week, but it allows exercise such as walking, running and swimming.