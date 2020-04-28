Florida Coronavirus Cases Surpass 32,800, as Death Toll Reaches 1,171

What to Know More than 700 new coronavirus cases reported in Florida Tuesday

Another 83 deaths reported, with more than two dozen in Miami-Dade and Broward

Plans for reopening certain outdoor spaces in place in South Florida

More than 700 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Florida Tuesday along with 83 new deaths, bringing the state's virus-related death toll to 1,171.

The Florida Department of Health reported 32,846 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with more than 5,200 people hospitalized in the state to-date.

In Miami-Dade County, there were 11,831 cases, about 37 percent of the state's total, while Broward had 4,847 cases. Palm Beach had 2,877 cases, while Monroe had just 78.

Coronavirus-related deaths in all three counties increased, with 324 in Miami-Dade, 179 in Broward, and 173 in Palm Beach.

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach announced Monday they are reopening their parks, golf courses, marinas and some other recreation facilities this week with strict limitations.

In Key West, officials announced that beaches were reopened to residents although the Florida Keys remain closed to visitors.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday the state will reopen from the coronavirus economic shutdown in “baby steps” and that its regions could reopen at different times and rates.

The governor said that for most people, the reopening's first phase will not be much different than what they are experiencing now with schools and nonessential businesses closed and people being encouraged to stay home. He is expected to begin laying out his plans this week as he reviews recommendations from a task force he appointed that looked at reopening various aspects of the economy.

“Phase One is a baby step,” DeSantis said during a news conference at Tampa General Hospital. “We are deliberately going to be very methodical, slow and data-driven on this because I think people want to have confidence things are going in a good direction." He said a slow approach would also give the state an opportunity to step in to handle any spikes in the disease that might occur.

The Republican governor said while Miami-Dade County and the rest of South Florida have had fewer per-capita confirmed infections than many parts of the country, they do have the highest rate in Florida. That means it is likely that area will open more slowly than other parts like Tampa Bay, which have had a lower infection rate, he said.

DeSantis was meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House Tuesday.