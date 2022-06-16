Florida Correctional Officer Accused of Sex Battery on Male Inmate in Miami-Dade

A Florida correctional officer has been arrested in Miami-Dade after he was accused of sexual battery on a male inmate.

David Colin Thomas, 54, was arrested Wednesday on a sexual battery by a law enforcement officer charge, according to an arrest report and jail records.

Miami-Dade Corrections

According to the report, the 27-year-old inmate said Thomas forced him to perform sexual act on him and tried to force him to have sex with him while they were in the dormitory at the South Florida Reception Center at 14000 Northwest 41st Street.

The report said Thomas went to the police's Special Victims Bureau where he provided a statement, but the rest of his admission was redacted from the report.

Thomas was arrested and booked into jail before being released on $10,000 bond, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.