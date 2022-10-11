Florida Corrections Department Employee Arrested in Tamarac Road Rage Incident

An employee with the Florida Department of Corrections was arrested last week following a road rage incident where he told police he pulled a gun on a driver who cut him off in traffic.

Eric Harris, 53, was charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a firearm stemming from the October 3 incident.

According to an arrest report, Harris was in his personal vehicle when he was cut off near West Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 50th Avenue. Harris later pulled up to the victim, got out of his car and demanded the driver get out while displaying his badge.

The victim continued to drive away and Harris followed. The victim later pulled into a Walgreens parking lot before Harris cut the driver off and blocked him in, according to police.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Harris pulled out his gun and demanded everyone inside get out of their car until deputies arrived. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies later took him into custody.

Harris later bailed out of jail.

The Florida DOC has not released a statement on the arrest.