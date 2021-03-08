Florida Covid Vaccine Eligibility Lowering to Include Anyone 60 and Older: DeSantis

Florida is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include anyone age 60 and older starting March 15, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday.

Speaking at a news conference in Tallahassee, DeSantis said all state drive-thru vaccination sites as well as all pods and pharmacies will expand to include people 60 through 64.

"We anticipate the demand to be pretty robust," DeSantis said. "While 82, 83% of the Covid-related mortality is concentrated amongst those who are 65 and up, it is the case that people who are between 60 and 64 are at an elevated risk vis-a-vis those who are much younger."

The state has been offering vaccines to people 65 and older since they became available in December, along with first responders. Last week, the state also began offering them to law enforcement and firefighters 50 and older, as well as all teachers and school staff under new federal guidelines.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

DeSantis said the state is starting to see demand for vaccines among seniors softening with appointments not being filled as quickly as they had been.

"The pharmacies have their windows to sign up, they're not gone in 10 minutes like they were a month and a half ago, sometimes the window will be open for an hour, an hour and 15, hour and a half," DeSantis said. "We think that that's a good sign because we think that we've reached critical mass on the senior population."

DeSantis said more than 2.6 million seniors, about 56% of the state's 4.5 million, have received at least one dose.