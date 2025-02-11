Florida cracks down on fraudulent SunPass websites: How to watch out for scams

Fraudulent websites that targeted SunPass users with fake toll notices and phishing schemes have been shut down, state officials announced Monday.

The Florida Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Cyber Fraud Analytical Support Team said they shut down hundreds of websites that attempted to steal users' personal and financial information.

“These fraudulent SunPass websites preyed on unsuspecting Floridians and tourists, trying to steal personal information through fake billing notices," Acting Attorney General John Guard said. "We are taking swift action to shut down these sites and protect consumers. Floridians need to be cautious when receiving texts or emails claiming they owe money for tolls as it could be a scam.”

How do fraudulent toll scams work?

Scammers create websites that closely resemble official toll payment portals, such as SunPass or E-ZPass, and then send phishing emails and text messages to consumers with links to these sites, the attorney general's office said.

The messages include claims of unpaid tolls and fines that create a sense of urgency and then direct users to the fake websites to resolve the issue.

Once the user is on a fraudulent site, they're asked to provide personal and financial information that can be used by the scammers to commit fraud or identity theft.

What should I do if I get a fake toll notice?

Verify the source by contacting SunPass or E-ZPass directly using the customer service numbers listed on the official websites

Check accounts for unpaid tolls using the official SunPass or E-ZPass portals, not by using the links in an unsolicited email or text message

Know that messages that threaten penalties if immediate payment is not made are probably scams

Click here to view the Florida AG's SunPass Safety guide.