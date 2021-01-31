Caught on Camera

Florida Delivery Driver Arrested After Being Caught Stealing Customer's Puppy

Arlinson Chilito was working as a driver for Grubhub when he took a 10-month-old red Teacup Poodle named Lexi from the customer’s condo

First Coast News

A food delivery driver in North Florida was arrested this weekend after video showed him stealing a customer’s puppy from a condominium.

NBC affiliate First Coast News reports Arlinson Chilito was taken into custody and charged with a count of grand theft for the incident that took place Saturday evening in Jacksonville.

According to police, Chilito was working as a driver for Grubhub when he took a 10-month-old red Teacup Poodle named Lexi from the customer’s condo around 6 p.m. and put it inside of his bag.

Local

News You Should Know 5 hours ago

ICYMI: Florida Gov. Says State Needs More Vaccines, How to Avoid Online Dating Scams

Broward 4 hours ago

South Florida Group on Mission to Protect, Clean Up Local Waterways

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

Detectives used surveillance video from the condo, including elevator footage showing Chilito with the puppy, to find Chilito at his home.

Officers searched the home and found the puppy before arresting Chilito and booking him into the Duval County Jail.

This article tagged under:

Caught on CameraFloridaJacksonville
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us