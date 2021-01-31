Florida Delivery Driver Arrested After Being Caught Stealing Customer's Puppy

A food delivery driver in North Florida was arrested this weekend after video showed him stealing a customer’s puppy from a condominium.

NBC affiliate First Coast News reports Arlinson Chilito was taken into custody and charged with a count of grand theft for the incident that took place Saturday evening in Jacksonville.

According to police, Chilito was working as a driver for Grubhub when he took a 10-month-old red Teacup Poodle named Lexi from the customer’s condo around 6 p.m. and put it inside of his bag.

Detectives used surveillance video from the condo, including elevator footage showing Chilito with the puppy, to find Chilito at his home.

Officers searched the home and found the puppy before arresting Chilito and booking him into the Duval County Jail.