Florida Democrats Choose Demings to Challenge Rubio in Senate Race

Florida U.S. Rep. Val Demings on Tuesday seized the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican Sen. Marco Rubio this fall.
Demings, a former Orlando police chief and a prodigious political fundraiser, now has a chance to become Florida’s first Black female senator.
"I stand before you tonight believing in the promise of America," Demings told supporters at a rally Tuesday night.
The 65-year-old easily defeated three lesser-known candidates in Tuesday's primary.
Rubio, 51, was first elected in 2010 and is the state's senior U.S. Senator. He won reelection in 2016 over Democrat Patrick Murphy by near 8 percentage points.
NBC 6 and AP