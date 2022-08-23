decision 2022

Florida Democrats Choose Demings to Challenge Rubio in Senate Race

Demings, a former Orlando police chief and a prodigious political fundraiser, now has a chance to become Florida’s first Black female senator

By NBC 6

Getty Images

Florida U.S. Rep. Val Demings on Tuesday seized the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican Sen. Marco Rubio this fall.

"I stand before you tonight believing in the promise of America," Demings told supporters at a rally Tuesday night.

The 65-year-old easily defeated three lesser-known candidates in Tuesday's primary.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season.

  • U.S. Senate (Dem)

    88% reporting

    • Winner

      Val Demings

      84%

      1,217,712

    • Brian Rush

      6%

      90,862

    • William Sánchez

      6%

      80,856

    • Ricardo De La Fuente

      4%

      54,864

Rubio, 51, was first elected in 2010 and is the state's senior U.S. Senator. He won reelection in 2016 over Democrat Patrick Murphy by near 8 percentage points.

NBC 6 and AP

