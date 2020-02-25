Florida

Florida Democrats Tout 5 Million Members

State party leaders mark milestone in effort to turn Florida blue.

By Julia Bagg

155478294JR007_EARLY_VOTERS
Getty Images

Local Democratic leaders gathered in Miami Springs to celebrate their voter registration drive hitting 5 million in Florida Tuesday morning.

“It’s an honor to serve as a chair when we see the party reach new heights,” state party chairwoman Terri Rizzo said.

She noted the party is registering an average of 446 voters a day.

Local

Bernie Sanders 17 mins ago

Lawsuit Seeks to Remove Sanders From Florida Democratic Ballot

Florida 23 mins ago

‘Kill Me,’ Boca Raton Murder Suspect Begs Cops in Interrogation Video

As of right now, Miami-Dade has nearly 604,000 registered Democrats, compared to nearly 382,000 registered Republicans.

“Margins are always razor thin,” said Forward Florida Executive Director Karen André.

The achievement comes on the heels of current Democratic front runner, Sen. Bernie Sanders, making controversial comments praising Fidel Castro for establishing a literary program.

Rizzo refused to comment on whether the senator’s remarks were acceptable, saying “all candidates need to understand Florida and our shared experiences.”

This article tagged under:

Florida
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us