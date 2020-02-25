Florida Democrats Tout 5 Million Members

Local Democratic leaders gathered in Miami Springs to celebrate their voter registration drive hitting 5 million in Florida Tuesday morning.

“It’s an honor to serve as a chair when we see the party reach new heights,” state party chairwoman Terri Rizzo said.

She noted the party is registering an average of 446 voters a day.

As of right now, Miami-Dade has nearly 604,000 registered Democrats, compared to nearly 382,000 registered Republicans.

“Margins are always razor thin,” said Forward Florida Executive Director Karen André.

The achievement comes on the heels of current Democratic front runner, Sen. Bernie Sanders, making controversial comments praising Fidel Castro for establishing a literary program.

Rizzo refused to comment on whether the senator’s remarks were acceptable, saying “all candidates need to understand Florida and our shared experiences.”