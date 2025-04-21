Florida Health Dept. suspends Tamarac hospital nurse accused of groping patient

A male nurse at a hospital in Tamarac has been suspended by the Florida Department of Health after he was accused of groping a patient last year, records show.

John Vincent Pica, a nurse at HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital, was issued an emergency suspension of license on April 15 ordered by Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, according to health department records.

According to the order, the alleged incident happened this past October and involved a 56-year-old woman who was a patient at Woodmont's outpatient surgical unit.

Pica had been tasked with performing an EKG on the patient, which required her to undress and change into a hospital gown, but after he placed electrodes on her chest he lifted her hospital gown "at least two times for no apparent medical reason, exposing [the patient]'s breasts to himself," the order said.

An anesthesiologist came in to prepare the patient for surgery but after the anesthesiologist left, Pica "squeezed the top of [the patient]'s right breast," the order said.

After surgery, Pica assisted her in getting dressed and at one point "cupped and/or squeezed [the patient]'s breasts," the order said.

"Mr Pica willfully abused his position of power in order to sexually assault a patient under his care who trusted him to act professionally and in the patient's best interest. Mr. Pica's actions indicate that he lacks the good judgment and moral character necessary to be a registered nurse," the order said. "Mr. Pica used the practice of nursing as cover to commit sexual misconduct on a patient. Mr Pica's conduct was predatory in nature and demonstrates his blatant disregard for his patients' well-being."

According to the order, the department considered allowing Pica to practice under direct supervision but ruled that out, saying a supervisor would not be able to physically observe him "at every moment of the day."

Pica isn't listed in Broward court records so it doesn't appear he's been criminally charged.

Florida Department of Health records show Pica has been licensed since 1996 and has no previous discipline cases or public complaints.

Under the order, Pica's license was immediately suspended, and a proceeding seeking formal discipline will "be promptly instituted."

HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital released a statement on the incident on Monday.

"We do not tolerate behavior that jeopardizes the well-being and safety of our patients," the statement said. "Once we learned of the allegations, we suspended the individual from all duties and restricted their access to the hospital premises."