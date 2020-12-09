Florida Deputies Fatally Shoot Man in Tense Standoff Caught on Camera

Florida sheriff's deputies fatally shot a man as they attempted to serve warrants on him Tuesday night, officials said.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said during a late night news conference that Dylan Ray Scott, 27, “motioned for a gun" after deputies had located him in a pickup truck outside of a McDonald's restaurant around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Scott was wanted on warrants for grand theft and resisting arrest, the sheriff's office said.

He was sitting in the truck with a woman when deputies spotted him, Chronister said. They approached the truck and asked him to step outside.

“Instead of surrendering himself, he punched the gas on his truck, went out of the parking lot, down the ravine, the embankment, and out into the busy road here on Bloomingdale Avenue at which time he struck an innocent driver who was driving on the roadway,” the sheriff said.

Some of the deputies began assisting the injured driver while others continued trying to get Scott out of the truck, according to Chronister. Scott refused, and repeatedly told deputies that he had a gun.

Deputies managed to get the woman safely out of the truck.

The sheriff's office released footage from a deputy's body camera that showed the crash and the confrontation with Scott. In it, the deputy can be heard pleading for nearly four minutes with Scott, demanding that he show him his hands.

"I do not want to shoot you, but if you don't show me your hands, that's what's gonna happen," the deputy says in the video. "Put your hands up, please don't make me do this."

The deputy is also heard telling Scott the warrants against him aren't that serious, and that he'll likely post bond and be out of jail the next day.

"It is not worth it, you are gonna die right there in that passenger seat if you don't show me your hands," the deputy says. "I know you're hurting right now, we'll get you help."

At one point, Scott can be heard telling the deputy that he has a gun in his waistband.

“The deputies did an absolutely textbook job of trying to get him to surrender himself, stopping short of begging him not to reach for this firearm that he said that he had,” the sheriff said. “They kept pleading with him to, ‘Show us your hands, show us your hands.’ He kept saying, ‘I have a gun.’”

That's when Scott “takes that overt action to reach toward the firearm,” Chronister said. Deputies opened fire, striking Scott multiple times. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

In a news release Wednesday, Chronister said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed that no firearm was found in Scott's vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Chronister said Scott's mother called the sheriff's office when Scott left a note at her home claiming he wanted to die via suicide by cop.

Scott's arrest history includes charges of fleeing and attempting to elude police, reckless driving, resisting an officer without violence, burglary of an occupied dwelling, resisting an officer with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer, the sheriff's office said.

No deputies were injured, but the driver of the minivan was taken to a hospital after complaining of chest pains.

The deputies involved in the shooting are Sgt. Michael Hannaford, Corporal Steven Schneider, Deputy Timothy Miskell and Deputy Devin Wooden.

They have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation of the incident by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Chronister said.