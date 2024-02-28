Dramatic video shows Florida deputies rescue 5-year-old girl with autism who wandered into woods

Deputies rescued a 5-year-old little girl with autism on Monday after she wandered away from her Florida home into wooded area.

According to NBC6 affiliate WESH who first reported the story, it was shortly after 5 p.m. Monday when the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office aviation unit was asked to assist deputies after the girl was reported missing.

By using a thermal imaging camera, the aviation unit was able to locate the missing child in under an hour, officials said. The camera showed her walking through a wooded area.

"[The deputies'] quick action saved the day, turning potential tragedy into a hopeful reunion," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Their dedication shows what service and protection are all about here at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office."

The child had no reported injuries and was reunited with her family.