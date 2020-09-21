Florida

Florida Deputy Charged With Soliciting ‘Inappropriate' Photos to Phone

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the woman reported in May the theft of her cellphone and other property

A Florida sheriff's deputy is facing a felony charge after investigators say he told a woman he would return her property if she sent him inappropriate photos.

Jacksonville police officer Brian Pace was arrested Sunday night and charged with soliciting a bribe, the Florida Times-Union reports.

Pace, 36, contacted her and told her the property had been found. Investigators said he offered to return it if she would send him inappropriate photos over his cellphone.

She filed a complaint this month. Pace contacted to meet her Sunday night, but he was arrested when he arrived.

The 11-year veteran of the department resigned after his arrest. He was being held Monday at the Jacksonville jail while awaiting his initial court appearance. Jail records do not show if Pace has an attorney.

