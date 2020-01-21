Florida

Florida Deputy Injured After Losing Control of Vehicle, Crashing Into Power Poles

Troopers say 24-year-old Deputy Carl Bronislawski lost control of the vehicle and hit two utility poles and a fence

An Orange County Sheriff's deputy suffered minor injuries early Tuesday when he lost control of his patrol vehicle while responding to a call and crashed into two utility poles and a fence, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

Deputy Carl Bronislawski, 24, was treated at the scene for injuries. Troopers said he was traveling with his emergency lights activated when his vehicle left the roadway just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Orlando Utilities Commission crews came to the scene to fix the power poles.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.

