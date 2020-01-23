Florida

Florida Detectives Catch Bathroom Voyeur in Child Porn Investigation

Jesse Michael Chester, 40, was arrested Wednesday and charged with child pornography and video voyeurism, court records show

Detectives investigating a child pornography case discovered secretly recorded videos of adults using the bathroom at the suspect's house.

Jesse Michael Chester, 40, was arrested Wednesday and charged with child pornography and video voyeurism, court records show.

Chester was the subject of a Pinellas County Sheriff's investigation that began in November, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Detectives obtained “numerous images” of child porn from Chester's phone and cloud storage accounts, an arrest report said. While examining the photos, detectives found the videos of adults using the bathroom at his house.

He admitted to downloading the child porn images, according to sheriff's documents. He also admitted to recording people in his bathroom and uploading those images to a public website.

The Times reported that detectives have identified two of the people in the videos.

A lawyer for Chester wasn't listed on jail records.

