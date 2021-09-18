Florida DOH in Broward Issues Rabies Alert in Weston

A rabies alert has been issued for a portion of Weston by the Florida Department of Health in Broward County after a fox tested positive on Friday, September 17.

DOH-Broward is asking the public to maintain a heightened awareness that rabies is active in Broward County.

The alert has been issued for 60 days and includes the following boundaries in Broward: Weston Hills Dr. to the North, S.W. 196th Ave. to the West, North Ridge Dr. to the East and Griffin Rd. to the South.

An animal with rabies could infect domestic animals that have not been vaccinated against rabies. All domestic animals should be vaccinated against rabies and all wildlife contact should be avoided, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, and coyotes, according to DOH-Broward.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions:

Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets and at-risk livestock.

Do not allow your pets to run free.

Follow leash laws by keeping pets and livestock secured on your property.

If your pet or livestock are bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Animal Control Services for your jurisdiction.

For further information on rabies, go to http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-andconditions/rabies/index.html.