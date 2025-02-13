‘We're all scared': Florida ‘Dreamer' reveals fears about college tuition hike

For the last ten years, so-called Dreamers have been able to pay in-state tuition rates at Florida’s state colleges and universities.

The state legislature is likely to pass a bill that revokes that benefit during the special session happening now in Tallahassee. In-state tuition for undocumented students who came here as children was a bipartisan concept. Former Gov. Rick Scott signed it into law in 2014, but now, even Republicans who supported it at the time, including incoming Florida International University president Jeanette Nunez, are saying Dreamers should pay out-of-state rates.

Jose is a case in point. He arrived here when he was five years old, attended public schools, and considers himself a Floridian.

“Like everyone else, I’ve studied here since I was young, I’ve worked here, I’ve paid taxes here, I’ve done basically what most Americans do,” Jose said.

We are not revealing his last name to protect his identity. I asked him how it feels knowing that the in-state tuition waiver is on the chopping block.

“It’s mind-blowing because I think it’s unfair,” the sophomore computer science major said.

At FIU, the in-state tuition is about $6,000, while out-of-state students pay three times that rate.

“To suddenly go from paying a certain amount to this boatload amount, it’s just insane to me,” Jose said.

I pointed out to him that critics say this benefit should never have been granted to undocumented students in the first place.

“It is fair, just like every other student, we worked hard to get where we are,” Jose responded.

“We don’t believe that illegal immigrants should pay less to go to college than Americans, and that’s the case,” said Republican State Senator Randy Fine Wednesday on the senate floor.

He’s been making the case against the tuition waiver, arguing it’s an incentive for migrants to come to Florida illegally. He said there are about 6,000 Dreamers enrolled in state colleges, including more than 500 at FIU and about 800 at Miami Dade College.

“We’re all scared,” Jose said. “We’re all trying to fight to at least keep the in-state tuition for us because we find it really unfair that after all these years of working hard toward achieving this goal of going to college, all of a sudden it’s going to crumble for us, there’s honestly little we can do.”

He’s correct about that, it’s a foregone conclusion that the legislature is ending in-state tuition for Dreamers, and for students like Jose, they’re worried about more than the tuition increase awaiting them next fall. He told us he’s stressed every day about possibly being deported to what amounts to a foreign country to him after a lifetime in Florida.