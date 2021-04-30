Florida Eliminating Proof of Residency Requirement for Vaccines at State, Federal Sites

Florida is eliminating the proof of residency requirement for getting the COVID-19 vaccine at state and federal supported sites - the latest step in expanding eligibility across the state.

The move, effective Thursday, also expands vaccine access to "any individual who is present in Florida for the purpose of providing goods or services for the benefit of residents and visitors of the state," according to a statement released from the Florida Department of Health.

Florida's Surgeon General, Dr. Scott Rivkees, said several factors were considered when issuing the latest public health advisory.

Rivkess, in the statement, said nine million individuals have been vaccinated across the state of Florida and that continuing restrictions on individuals – including the long-term use of face coverings – would “pose a risk of adverse and unintended consequences.”

The latest move came after Miami-Dade County said Thursday it will not require appointments at its three drive-thru sites - Tropical Park, Zoo Miami and the Homestead Sports Complex - and will accept walk-ups.

"I'm proud that Miami-Dade County was one of the first communities in the country to develop an online pre-registration system to help fairly allocate vaccine appointments when supply was extremely limited," Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement.