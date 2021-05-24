Florida

Florida Ending $300 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Payments Next Month

The supplemental Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program payment will end June 26

NBC Universal, Inc.

Florida will be ending a $300-a-week federal payment for the unemployed starting next month, the state's Department of Economic Opportunity announced Monday.

The supplemental Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program payment will end June 26, the department said.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

The announcement comes after the department said April labor statistics showed private sector employment increased by 18,800 jobs and more than 460,000 online job postings available throughout the state.

Recipients have been able to receive the $300 federal benefit on top of their regular state unemployment aid. The payment, which lasts nationwide until Sept. 6, was included in President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion financial rescue package.

Local

News You Should Know 5 hours ago

6 Things to Know: Haitian Community Ecstatic Over TPS Eligibility, Local Teams Allowing More Fans In Arenas

Miami 1 hour ago

Police Searching for Miami Teen Girl Reported Missing

Eliminating the $300-a-week payment is one of several measures that states have taken to restrict or eliminate jobless aid and press more recipients to seek work.

NBC 6 and AP

This article tagged under:

Florida
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us