Florida expects feds to reimburse part of $850 million from last hurricane season

Legislative budget leaders this week freed up $850 million to cover expenses from the 2024 hurricane season that the state hopes will be almost fully reimbursed by the federal government.

State Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said Florida is in a phase of the 2024 disaster declarations for hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton where the state “must first pay their expenses in order to get reimbursed.”

As the Trump administration continues to look at potential changes in disaster response by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, concerns have been raised about how much assistance states can expect.

Guthrie, who is part of the White House’s FEMA Review Council, said he expects aid will still be available, but states might need to have more “skin in the game.”

“The president of the United States and the secretary of (the Department of) Homeland Security have never said that we are not going to have an agency that is going to help out individuals on their most catastrophic day. They are committed to that,” Guthrie told members of the Joint Legislative Budget Commission, which freed up the $850 million.

“Is that going to look different? I would assume most likely so, “Guthrie continued. “We’re trying to look for block grants. Might there be more skin in the game? Instead of us getting 100 percent (reimbursement) disaster declarations for a period of time, those days are probably over.”

Guthrie said federal law requires a minimum 75 percent federal match in funding to 25 percent from the state when the White House approves disaster requests.

The White House said the FEMA Review Council was set up in response to Hurricane Helene and other recent disasters that demonstrated “the need to drastically improve the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s efficacy, priorities and competence, including evaluating whether FEMA’s bureaucracy in disaster response ultimately harms the agency’s ability to successfully respond.”