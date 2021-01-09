coronavirus vaccine

Florida Expects to Receive 250K More Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in Next Week

State has received more than 1.2 million vaccine doses to-date

Florida is expecting to receive an additional 250,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines within the next week, state officials said Saturday.

The state has already received more than 1.2 million doses to date, the Florida Division of Emergency Management said.

Florida's daily vaccine report released Saturday showed about 478,000 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination since the state started administering the vaccine in mid-December. About 35,800 have received the second booster shot.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state is now averaging about 40,000 shots per day, and is prepared to increase that number when the state receives more supply from the federal government.

"Demand for the vaccine is high, and we know that there is no time to waste when it comes to getting shots in arms," DeSantis said in a taped statement released Saturday.

The state has been making vaccinations available to front-line healthcare workers, staff and residents at long-term care facilities and nursing homes, and seniors 65 and older.

"We have more than 4.5 million seniors in the state and prioritizing them for the vaccine is the most effective tool we have to battle the pandemic," DeSantis said.

