coronavirus

Florida Extends Deadline to Pay Property Taxes Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The decision comes weeks after Governor Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for Florida as the crisis surrounding the virus grew

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Residents in Florida who have to pay property taxes each year will be getting at least a two week reprieve in 2020 amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

The state’s Department of Revenue pushed back to the due date for payments from April 1st to April 15th. The decision comes weeks after Governor Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for Florida as the crisis surrounding the virus grew.

The extension comes after the federal government push back to the due date for income tax payments from April 15th to July 15th due to the ongoing crisis.

Local

coronavirus 6 hours ago

Florida Colleges Allowing New Grading System After Class Cancellations

coronavirus 19 hours ago

Partier in ‘If I Get Corona, I Get Corona’ Video Apologizes

Those who have already paid their property taxes should be fine, but anyone with questions is asked to call the office of their county’s tax collector.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusFlorida
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us