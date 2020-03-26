Florida Extends Deadline to Pay Property Taxes Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Residents in Florida who have to pay property taxes each year will be getting at least a two week reprieve in 2020 amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

The state’s Department of Revenue pushed back to the due date for payments from April 1st to April 15th. The decision comes weeks after Governor Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for Florida as the crisis surrounding the virus grew.

The extension comes after the federal government push back to the due date for income tax payments from April 15th to July 15th due to the ongoing crisis.

Those who have already paid their property taxes should be fine, but anyone with questions is asked to call the office of their county’s tax collector.