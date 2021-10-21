Florida Farm Pays Tribute to Gabby Petito With Corn Maze

A Florida farm is paying tribute to Gabby Petito with its annual corn maze.

Hunsader Farms, located in Bradenton, Fla., posted an aerial shot of the maze on its social media pages. "RIP Gabby," the maze reads.

"With this being so close to home and heavy on our hearts, we wanted to pay tribute to Gabby and her family," the family-owned farm said on Facebook. "This National story has not just helped find Gabby, but has helped find other missing persons. To Gabby’s family: our thoughts and prayers are with you!"

Petito went missing on Sept. 11 during a cross-country road trip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie. Detectives positively identified her body in a park in Wyoming on September 21.

The 22-year-old Instagram influencer died by "manual strangulation," according to Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue, who had previously ruled her death a homicide.

Laundrie is the FBI's prime person of interest in the case. The 23-year-old, who disappeared nearly a week before Petito's body was discovered, has been missing for more than a month.

On Wednesday, partial human remains, along with a backpack and notebook believed to belong to Laundrie, were discovered in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park by Laundrie's parents' home.