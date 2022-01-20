Florida

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis Finishes Chemotherapy for Breast Cancer

Getty Images

Florida first lady Casey DeSantis has completed her final chemotherapy treatment after a breast cancer diagnosis, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday.

The first lady’s diagnosis was made public in October. The governor said she finished the chemotherapy treatments Wednesday, calling it a “big milestone.”

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“She’s doing well and we look forward to having good news over the ensuing weeks and months,” the Republican governor said at a news conference in Bowling Green.

Casey DeSantis, 41, has played an active role in her husband's administration, often appearing alongside the governor at official events. The couple has three children.

Local

Miami 1 hour ago

Student Honored With Award by Miami Police for Stopping Potential School Threat

Florida 6 hours ago

South Florida State Sen. Proposes Bill Eliminating Confederate Holidays

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaRon DeSantisCasey DeSantis
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us