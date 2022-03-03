Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis Now Cancer-Free

Florida first lady Casey DeSantis is now cancer-free after battling breast cancer, she and Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday.

"There are no words to express how truly blessed, grateful and humbled I am to hear the words cancer free," she said in a statement. "To those who are in the fight, know there is hope. Have faith and stay strong."

The first lady’s diagnosis was made public in October. She underwent surgery and received her final chemotherapy treatment in January.

"All of you who have given thoughts and prayers to my family and my wife, thank you. It’s lifted her spirits and made a tremendous difference," the governor said in a video statement. "For all the women out there who are going through breast cancer right now – you can overcome this. I know it’s very difficult, but my wife is proof positive, and this is the exact type of news we had hoped for. She still has more to do, but I’m confident she’s going to make a full recovery."

Casey DeSantis, 41, has played an active role in her husband's administration, often appearing alongside the governor at official events. The couple has three children.

