Florida Flies 2 Planes of Undocumented Immigrants to Martha's Vineyard

At least two planes filled with undocumented immigrants were sent from Florida to Martha's Vineyard Wednesday, according to a statement from the governor's communications director.

Flights to the upscale island enclave in Massachusetts were part of an effort to “transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations,” said Taryn Fenske, DeSantis' communications director.

The surprise move follows similar tactics by the governors of Texas and Arizona to send undocumented migrants to liberal states to protest the increase in illegal immigration under the Biden administration.

NBC 10 Boston reported the Massachusetts island was preparing emergency shelters to deal with the influx of people that were arriving.

The island, which is a popular summertime vacation spot, is accessible only by boat or air.

The county emergency management association tweeted Wednesday evening it would create emergency shelters "due to an unexpected urgent #humanitarian situation," county officials said.

Massachusetts State Rep. Dylan Fernandes, who represents Martha’s Vineyard, tweeted a photo Wednesday night from a shelter showing how Martha's Vineyard jumped into action putting together 50 beds, preparing meals, and providing a play area for children while ensuring people have proper healthcare and support.

"The Baker-Polito Administration is in touch with local officials regarding the arrival of migrants in Martha's Vineyard," Baker representative Terry MacCormack said in a statement received by NBC 10. "At this time, short-term shelter services are being provided by local officials, and the Administration will continue to support those efforts."

After learning about the flights Wednesday, South Florida Venezuelan leaders and other advocates were outraged and are planning a press conference to denounce the action Thursday in Doral.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz also released a statement writing in part, "Even for Ron DeSantis, this is a new low. ... He took dozens of families and children, reportedly from Venezuela and Colombia, away from everyone that they know, flew them across the country, and left them by the side of the road without shelter or direction – all in order to score political points."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began busing thousands of migrants to Washington in April and recently added New York and Chicago as destinations. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has been busing migrants to Washington since May. Passengers must sign waivers that the free trips are voluntary.

DeSantis, who is mentioned as potential presidential candidate, appears to be taking the strategy to a new level by using planes and choosing Martha's Vineyard, whose harbor towns that are home to about 15,000 people are far less prepared than New York or Washington for large influxes of migrants.

The move is likely to delight DeSantis' supporters who deride Democrat-led, immigrant-friendly “sanctuary” cities and anger critics who say he is weaponizing migrants as pawns for political gain.

The Florida Legislature appropriated $12 million to transport “undocumented immigrants” from the state consistent with federal law, Fenske said.

“States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as 'sanctuary states' and support for the Biden Administration’s open border policies,” Fenske said.

