Florida gas prices jump 10 cents in past week: AAA

Drivers across Florida are seeing higher gas prices as school is out and driving season is upon us, the American Automobile Association said.

Florida gas prices jumped an average of 10 cents per gallon last week, with a state average of $3.46 per gallon, AAA reported Monday.

It's the most expensive daily average price in the state since mid-May, but about 13 cents below the national average of $3.59.

"Summer hasn't officially begun, but the driving season is off to a roaring start," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. "Gasoline demand figures from the past few weeks have been stronger than what we saw during this same time last year. That has contributed to volatility at the gas pump, which is perfectly normal this time of year."

In Miami, the average cost is $3.48 a gallon - up 4 cents from the previous week but down 11 cents from last month. In Fort Lauderdale, the average cost is $3.49 a gallon - up 7 cents from the previous week but down 5 cents from last month.

Florida's average gas prices a year ago were $4.88.

Ways to Save on Gasoline

In an effort to save on gas, the AAA recommends the following tips: