Florida Gas Prices Steady for Now, But Experts Warn $4 a Gallon Possible Soon

Florida gas prices have remained steady over the past month but experts are warning that $4 a gallon could be in the near future.

The average for a gallon of regular gas in Florida was $3.217 Wednesday, slightly below the average one month ago of $3.230, according to the American Automobile Association.

One year ago, Florida's average was $2.353, according to AAA.

Florida's average price is about 10 cents below the national average of $3.316.

Some experts are calling it the calm before the storm, as gas prices are expected to near $4 pretty soon. Florida's highest recorded average price was $4.079 in July 2008, according to AAA.

AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said the cost of crude oil is continuing to surge, and some are warning it could get to $100 per barrel in a few months.

"Crude oil prices are increasing, they’re now more expensive than they were in 2021," Jenkins said. "There’s a good chance we could see higher gas prices than we did last year."

Some South Florida drivers said the rising prices are forcing them to cut down on other spending.

"Definitely, it’s concerning because we are driving every day now. Just filling up my gas tank is like $80 now," said Carlos Bermudez.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest price Wednesday morning in Miami-Dade was $2.93 a gallon. In Broward, it was $3.13, and in Monroe, $2.94.