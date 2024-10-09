Where can I get gasoline in Florida? How to track which stations have fuel as Milton nears

Florida gas stations struggled to keep up with the surge of demand for fuel as residents trying to fill up their tanks to evacuate were met with long lines and empty pumps. Compounding the stress for many, those planning to hunker down as Hurricane Milton approached also had issues trying to stock up on gas to power generators.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a Tuesday morning news conference that state officials, including the Florida Highway Patrol, were working with fuel companies to continue bringing in gasoline ahead of Milton’s expected landfall on Wednesday. Troopers escorted 27 fuel trucks to stations Monday night, DeSantis said.

And while replenishments are happening, Patrick De Haan, an analyst for GasBuddy, said about 23% of Florida stations were out of fuel as of Wednesday morning. More than 59% of the stations in the Tampa-St. Petersburg area had no gasoline as of 10 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to GasBuddy.

Where to find gas in Florida?

The hunt for gasoline is a nerve-fraying task for people preparing for a major hurricane. GasBuddy has an app and an interactive map on their website to help Floridians find which gas stations have fuel or limited fuel and which ones are out of fuel. You can search by city or zip code.

The current average gas price in Florida is $3.108, according to AAA.

Price gouging laws, which prohibit price hikes on essential goods such as food, hotels and gasoline, are in effect statewide. Violators will face penalties of up to $1,000 per infraction and up to $25,000 for multiple violations within 24 hours. Florida residents can report suspected price gouging by calling 1-866-9NO-SCAM (1-866-966-7226) or by visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has received more than 200 complaints about price gouging, mostly related to fuel and lodging, according to her spokeswoman Kylie Mason.