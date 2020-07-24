Florida Gov. Attending White House Event One Day After Republican Convention Events Canceled

Gov. Ron DeSantis will be at the White House for a Friday event with President Donald Trump, one day after Trump canceled events scheduled in Florida next month for the Republican National Convention amid the coronavirus pandemic.

DeSantis will be at the afternoon signing of an executive order aimed at lowering prescription drug prices, a longtime shared goal of both administrations.

Trump had already moved the convention’s public events out of North Carolina because of virus concerns. But the spiking virus shifted south, too, and the planned gathering in Jacksonville increasingly appeared to be both a health and political risk.

Trump and his advisers feared that going forward with big parties and “infomercial” programming in Florida would ultimately backfire on the president.

“It’s a different world, and it will be for a little while,” Trump said, explaining his decision at a White House coronavirus briefing Thursday. “To have a big convention is not the right time.”

A small subset of GOP delegates will still formally re-nominate Trump on Aug. 24 in Charlotte, North Carolina, at an event scheduled to last just four hours.

Trump had decided last month to shift the ceremonial portions of the GOP convention to Florida because of a dispute with North Carolina’s Democratic leaders over holding an indoor gathering with throngs of supporters taking a pass on face masks.

Trump said he plans to deliver his nomination acceptance speech in an alternate form still to be determined — perhaps online. Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said the campaign will still “provide exciting, informative, and enthusiastic programming so Republicans can celebrate the re-nomination of President Trump and Vice President Pence.”