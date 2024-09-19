Florida Gov. DeSantis announces special session on condo reform

Florida legislators will likely be holding a special session before the end of the year to work on new reforms to help condo owners.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made that announcment Thursday morning during a rountable discussion on the issue in Pinellas County.

After the Surfside tragedy new requirements were put in place for condo associations to conduct safety inspections and make necessary repairs.

The inpection process has to be completed by the end of this year.

Condo associations are now scrambling to try and meet the deadline, and figure out how to pay for the potential repairs.

DeSantis said in a lot of cases the financial burden is being passed along to condo owners through assessments, so he wants state lawmakers to figure out a new plan.

"The path forward would be by the end of the year generating the ideas that the legislature can then take, run with, and produce some reforms that are going to be sensible, that are going to continue to support transparency, that will support safety, but are also going to do that in a way that is not going to be something driving people out of their condo units," DeSantis said.

One of the ideas the governor mentioned is offering no-interest loans to condo associations and owners to help pay for the needed repairs.