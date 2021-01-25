coronavirus vaccine

Vaccine to Be Offered to All Florida Nursing Home Residents, Staff by End of Month: Gov.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to all residents and staff of Florida's nursing homes by the end of January, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

DeSantis made the announcement during a news conference at at River Garden Hebrew House for the Aged in Jacksonville.

The governor said about 97% of River Garden's residents have been vaccinated.

The state has nearly 4,000 long term care and assisted living facilities.

Florida followed federal recommendations in starting vaccinations first for front-line medical workers plus residents and staff of nursing homes in mid-December.

