State law enforcement to assist in Miami Beach spring break crackdown: DeSantis

State law enforcement will once again be assisting authorities in Miami Beach to keep this year's spring break "productive and orderly," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday.

DeSantis spoke about the efforts at a news conference at the Z Hotel on Collins Avenue, where he said the Florida Highway Patrol will be assisting in Miami Beach and across the state during spring break.

The governor touted the plan to send troopers and other assets to Miami Beach, saying it began in late February and will last into April.

A similar plan was implemented last year, contributing to a less rowdy spring break in Miami Beach, DeSantis said.

"It's a very welcoming city but at the same time we can't have things just descend into madness and mayhem and chaos," DeSantis said.

Troopers will assist Miami Beach Police with things like DUI checkpoints, traffic enforcement, crowd control, and curfew enforcement.

A chaotic 2023 spring break in Miami Beach saw two deadly shootings and 488 arrests — more than 230 of which were felony offenses, according to Miami Beach Police. More than 100 firearms were seized. Scenes of the chaos along Ocean Drive appeared in national news shows.

DeSantis said last year, there were just 16 arrests after Miami Beach implemented rigorous measures including a curfew and increased parking rates.