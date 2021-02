A new COVID-19 vaccine pod will be opening in western Palm Beach County, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday.

At least 500 vaccines will be available for seniors at Anquan Boldin Stadium in Pahokee.

DeSantis announced the pod at a news conference with Boldin, a former NFL wide receiver who was born in Pahokee.

The governor said Boldin reached out to him to open the pod in the area.