Florida Gov. DeSantis Holding News Conference in Panama City

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in Panama City Thursday.

DeSantis, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo and Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis were scheduled to speak around 11 a.m. at Florida State University Panama City.

The news conference comes a day after DeSantis made headlines for scolding students for wearing masks at a news conference at the University of South Florida in Tampa.

“You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything. We’ve got to stop with this COVID theater. So if you wanna wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous," he said, letting out an audible sigh and shaking his head.

