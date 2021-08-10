Florida Gov. DeSantis Holding News Conference in Surfside Tuesday

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be speaking at an event Tuesday in Surfside, nearly two months after the tragic condo collapse that killed 98 people.

DeSantis will speak just after 10 a.m. at the Grand Beach Hotel, joined by Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez and Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle.

DeSantis, who was a regular presence after the collapse along with Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, met privately July 27th in Surfside with victims of the Champlain Towers collapse as well as local officials to discuss a variety of topics, including the future of the site.

Another topic discussed by the governor with the families was the investigation into the collapse.

“We still don’t know why that building fell down, and that is a key issue,” said Surfside mayor Charles Burkett, who was in the meeting.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Burkett sent a letter to Levine Cava, asking once again for the Town’s hired structural engineering expert, Allyn Kilsheimer, to be allowed onto the site to conduct analytic testing.

At one point the letter reads, in boldface, “The safety of the residents living into the Champlain Towers North building and other oceanfront buildings must not be ignored, nor can action to protect them be delayed any longer.”

Why does Kilsheimer need to get on that site right now, and why is that crucial?

“Because if one of the reasons this building came down had something to do with the foundation system or the soil, we need to know what it is because that may or may not occur elsewhere along this oceanside,” he said.

Kilsheimer is especially worried about Champlain Towers North, which is extremely similar to the building which failed. He wants to conduct foundational tests, called geotechnical analysis.

Burkett said Levine-Cava has not yet responded to his letter. In the past, she has said Surfside’s expert will get access to the site as soon as Miami-Dade Police say that it’s no longer a crime scene.