Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Tuesday aimed at helping students in early learning programs.

The legislation, Florida HB 419, requires students enrolled in the Voluntary Prekindergarten Education Program to participate in a specified screening and progress monitoring program, and revises early learning coalition responsibilities and duties.

DeSantis signed the bill at Childcare Resources of Indian River in Vero Beach.