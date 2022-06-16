Miami-Dade

Florida Gov. DeSantis Holding Thursday News Conference in Miami-Dade

DeSantis will speak Thursday morning at the Everglades Airboat Expeditions, just west of the Miccosukee Resort

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will make another stop in South Florida on Thursday, speaking at an event in southwest Miami-Dade.

DeSantis will speak Thursday morning at the Everglades Airboat Expeditions, just west of the Miccosukee Resort on Southwest 8th Street and Krome Avenue.

He is expected to be joined by several officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and the South Florida Water Management District.

