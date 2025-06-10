Florida Gov. DeSantis rails against California officials' handling of protests

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has called out California officials for their handling of recent immigration raid protests in Los Angeles.

DeSantis, a Republican, has often clashed with California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who like DeSantis is a term-limited governor with national ambitions.

“You don’t have the right to just simply opt out of federal immigration law. And I think what’s happened in California is they’re a sanctuary state. They’ve taken the position really uninterrupted for many, many years that they can just ignore the law, they don’t have to cooperate. Well now you have the law being applied,” DeSantis said at a Florida Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

DeSantis said law enforcement officers in Florida are ready to crack down if demonstrations there boil over into riots.

“The minute you cross into attacking law enforcement, any type of rioting, any type of vandalism, looting, just be prepared to have the law come down on you,” DeSantis added. “And we will make an example of you, you can guarantee it."

DeSantis in 2021 signed into law a measure that ramps up penalties against demonstrators who turn violent and creates new criminal penalties for those who organize demonstrations that get out of hand. Provisions of the law also make it a felony to block some roadways and give immunity to people who drive through protesters blocking a road.

The law, known as House Bill 1 or the "Combating Public Disorder Act," came about following the Black Lives Matters protests in the wake of George Floyd's death.