Florida Gov. DeSantis Signs $1.2B Tax Relief Bill for Everything From Gas to Diapers

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a $1.2 billion tax relief bill Friday that he says is the largest in the state’s history and includes a number of different items from gas to diapers and items for the home.

The first tax holiday begins May 14th for children’s books.

The Disaster Preparedness tax holiday runs from May 14th until August 14th.

Freedom Week, which is a chance to buy boating, fishing and camping supplies tax-free, will run from July 1st through July 7th.

Parents and caregivers can save with a tax break on children’s diapers and clothing, apparel and shoes for a full year beginning July 1st.

If you need new appliances you might want to wait until July, new Energy Star appliances will be tax-free for a year beginning July 1st.

If you need to reinforce your home, there will be a tax break on impact resistant doors, windows and garage doors for a two-year period starting July 1st.

Back-to-school savings will run from July 25th through August 7th. It'll be a great chance to save on clothing, school supplies, computers and more.

Tools used by skilled trade workers will be tax free for a week in September.

Finally, there will be a month-long tax holiday on motor fuel later this year, beginning on October 1st.