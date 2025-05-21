Florida Gov. DeSantis signs anti-swatting bill into law

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed into law a bill that cracks down on people who make swatting calls with increased penalties.

DeSantis signed the bill, HB 279, into law at a high school in Winter Haven on Wednesday.

The legislation, also known as the "False Reporting" bill, increases penalties for the misuse of emergency communication systems.

The bill particularly targets swatting calls, in which a person makes a hoax emergency call to prompt a law enforcement response.

Under the bill, a false reporting that leads to a death will be a second-degree felony, while a false report that leads to serious injury will be a third-degree felony.

Repeat offenders will face enhanced charges under the bill, which also requires restitution be paid to law enforcement and to compensate victims.

DeSantis said swatting calls are dangerous and can even turn deadly.

"Swatting is a tactic of cowards who use fake reports to law enforcement to harass people who they disagree with politically. Today, Florida gets even tougher on swatting," DeSantis said in a statement. "These are not victimless crimes. These acts are wasteful and create dangerous situations for the public, victims, and for our law enforcement officers."