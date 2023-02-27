Florida Gov. DeSantis Signs Bill Stripping Disney World of Special District Control

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Monday that strips Walt Disney World of its self-governing district.

DeSantis signed the bill at Reedy Creek Fire Station #4 in Lake Buena Vista.

"Allowing a corporation to control its own government is bad policy, especially when the corporation makes decisions that impact an entire region," DeSantis said in a statement. "This legislation ends Disney’s self-governing status, makes Disney live under the same laws as everybody else, and ensures that Disney pays its debts and fair share of taxes."

The legislation requires DeSantis to appoint a five-member board to oversee the government services the district provides in the company's sprawling properties in Florida.

The Disney district takeover was initiated last year when Disney publicly opposed the Parental Rights in Education bill, dubbed "Don’t Say Gay" by activists, which bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade and lessons deemed not age-appropriate.

DeSantis moved to penalize the company, directing lawmakers to dissolve the district during a special legislative session in April, beginning a closely watched restructuring process.

The measure also changes the district's name from the Reedy Creek Improvement District to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and subjects it to various layers of state oversight. Board members are currently named through entities controlled by Disney.

The bill leaves the district and its financial abilities and debt obligations intact, addressing a chief concern of surrounding governments. It also prevents people who have worked with or contracted with a theme park in the past three years from serving on the district’s new governing board.

Having a separate government allows the district to issue bonds and provide zoning, fire protection, utilities and infrastructure services on its land. Republican critics of the district argue it gives Disney a commercial advantage unavailable to others.

“This bill takes an old district and modernized it and updated it," said Republican Rep. Fred Hawkins, the bill sponsor. "It took rights away that no corporation should have in being able to construct or have an unfair competitive advantage over its competitors.”

The creation of the district was instrumental in the company's decision to build near Orlando in the 1960s.

Disney officials had told the state they planned to build a futuristic city that would include a transit system and urban planning innovations, so the company needed autonomy in building and deciding how to use the land. The futuristic city never materialized and instead morphed into a second theme park that opened in 1982.