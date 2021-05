Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new school choice bill during a news conference in Hialeah Tuesday morning.

DeSantis signed the bill, HB 7045, at St. John the Apostle Catholic School.

DeSantis said the bill expands eligibility for school choice programs to low-income students, and prioritizes military, foster, and adopted students.