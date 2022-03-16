Florida Gov. DeSantis Speaking at Event in Hialeah Wednesday

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be speaking Wednesday morning at an event in the city of Hialeah.

DeSantis is expected to speak at the city's Educational Academy, where he will be joined by Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran.

Tuesday, DeSantis signed a bill to replace the current Florida standardized testing in public schools with assessments taken throughout the year to better gauge individual student progress.

The tests will be given at the beginning, middle and end of the school year so teachers can better assess how students are doing in English and math. DeSantis said the testing will take less time than the current Florida Standards Assessments.

“We can get the same information from the FSA in a much shorter period of time and in a way to get really quick feedback for parents, teachers and students,” DeSantis said. “Under the FSA, students, parents and teachers would receive the results after the school year. Well, it was too late to do anything about that. How are you going to remediate if you see problems?”

The bill was a priority for DeSantis, who announced the proposal last September.

Testing results from the fall and winter must be provided to teachers within a week and within two weeks to parents. Testing will take place on computers, unless there's a specific need for a child to take a paper test.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“By eliminating FSA and transitioning to progress monitoring, we are really going to help bolster the conversations between parents and teachers so they can work together to make sure our kids succeed,” DeSantis said.

The Florida Education Association said in a news release that it was hopeful when DeSantis announced plans to eliminate the Florida Standards Assessment but is disappointed with the result.

“This bill does not reduce testing but increases it. The bill does not focus on student learning or on providing teachers time to monitor and assess children’s progress. In fact, it probably will add more work for already overwhelmed teachers," said Andrew Spar, the teachers union president.

WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE IN THIS STORY IN THE VIDEO ABOVE